1 injured in 20-person fight in parking lot of Lyons bar

Linn County Sheriff's Office.
Linn County Sheriff's Office.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LYONS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a fight of about 20 people early Saturday morning in Lyons, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded with Oregon State Police to Red Barn Tavern in Lyons. It was reported about 20 people were fighting in the parking lot and one person had a knife.

When deputies arrived, they learned the person with knife had already left. They did not say if any arrests have been made.

An injured man was treated and released from the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call detective Kyle Connelly at (541) 917-6675.

