2 injured after police chase of stolen car ends with crash in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured and a man is facing charges after a police chase ended with a crash in northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to Portland police.

At about 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report at Southeast Ash Street and Southeast122nd Avenue of a speeding and reckless driver who had eluded a traffic stop.

Police said they followed the car, later determined to be stolen, from a distance as it drove north. At a Northbound Interstate 205 and Northeast Sandy Boulevard freeway ramp, the car wrecked, flipping over. There were also reports of a fire in the wreck.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital, but police did not release any information about their conditions.

Police said the driver will be charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony elude and multiple other charges.

