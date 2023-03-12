Bicyclist hit and killed by car in Brush Prairie

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A bicyclist died after being hit by a car in Brush Prairie early Sunday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 13600 block of Northeast 182nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a person who may have been riding a bicycle hit by a car. The bicyclist was pronounced dead. The person’s name has not been released.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene and was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office traffic unit is investigating the crash.

