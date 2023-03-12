Driver injured after smashing vehicle into E Portland bus stop

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver is in the hospital after he lost control of his vehicle and smashed into a bus stop in east Portland Saturday morning, according to police.

Portland police said speed likely contributed to the early morning crash at the intersection of Northeast 20th Avenue and East Burnside Street.

“This corner has gotten really dangerous,” said Jake O’Donnell, with Tip Top Vintage across the street.

SEE ALSO: 2 injured after police chase of stolen car ends with crash in NE Portland

Police say the driver is suffering from critical injuries following the accident that nearly destroyed a TriMet bus stop. The vehicle rolled and ejected the man, and left behind chunks of concrete rubble and shattered glass scattered across the sidewalk and street.

This isn’t the first time O’Donnell has seen accidents like this off of East Burnside and SE 20th Ave. He said two have occurred in the past several years alone, both damaging his business.

SEE ALSO: 2 taken to hospital after fiery head-on crash on Hwy 6

“The first crash that happened, they didn’t take out the window but it actually hit the building and they had to repair the brick,” O’Donnell said. “The second crash was about 2:30 in the morning, about the same time as this one. It took out the whole set of windows behind you.”

He said the crashes and people breaking windows from time to time for seemingly no reason have caused his sales at the store drop.

“Because when you have broken windows boarded up, people are hesitant to come inside the business,” he said.

Police caution drivers to watch their speed, as they say speeding drastically increases the severity of crashes.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.