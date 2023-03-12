Inspection deems Steel Bridge on-ramp safe to reopen after fire
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After being closed due to a fire since Wednesday, a Steel Bridge on-ramp has reopened on Sunday, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said.
PBOT said the on-ramp reopened after a joint inspection with the Oregon Department of Transportation. It said during the inspection, it only found minor surface damage.
The on-ramp was closed since Wednesday after a fire started in a homeless camp underneath it. Firefighters said part of the ramp was hollowed-out for the encampment.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the fire just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Crews said there was a challenge with the enclosure of the space, made up of materials brought under the roadway and into the bridge. One person was treated for serious burns and smoke inhalation.
On Friday, PBOT built a temporary road so Rapid Response crews could clear the area under the bridge. The area was also pressure-washed for inspection.
