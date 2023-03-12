Inspection deems Steel Bridge on-ramp safe to reopen after fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - After being closed due to a fire since Wednesday, a Steel Bridge on-ramp has reopened on Sunday, the Portland Bureau of Transportation said.

PBOT said the on-ramp reopened after a joint inspection with the Oregon Department of Transportation. It said during the inspection, it only found minor surface damage.

An inspection cleared the Steel Bridge on-ramp from NW Everett St. to reopen on Sunday. (PBOT)

The on-ramp was closed since Wednesday after a fire started in a homeless camp underneath it. Firefighters said part of the ramp was hollowed-out for the encampment.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the fire just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Crews said there was a challenge with the enclosure of the space, made up of materials brought under the roadway and into the bridge. One person was treated for serious burns and smoke inhalation.

A temporary road was built to clear the area under the NW Everett St. on-ramp to the Steel Bridge. (PBOT)

On Friday, PBOT built a temporary road so Rapid Response crews could clear the area under the bridge. The area was also pressure-washed for inspection.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.