Man dies after fight at Vancouver apartment

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:21 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died after a fight started while trying to retrieve property at a Vancouver apartment on Friday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Police said on Friday, officers responded to the Robinwood apartments on East 18th Street. When they arrived, they found a 58-year-old man unconscious in the breezeway. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

VPD said they learned the man and a woman he was with came to an apartment to retrieve property. The woman was let inside but the man entered uninvited. The resident tried to get the two to leave, but a fight began. The resident was hit and kicked in the face and head multiple times. It was reported that a barstool and cane were used to hit the resident. When the fight moved outside, the resident hit the man and knocked him unconscious.

Police believe at least some of the people involved knew each other. Officers did not say if any arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.

