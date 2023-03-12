GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man accused of threatening people with a gun and ramming parked cars in a Gresham apartment parking lot, according to police on Sunday.

On Saturday, police responded to a complex in the 700 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue. There were reports of a man with a gun who rammed other vehicles in the parking lot. He later crashed through a gate and drove away from the complex parking lot.

Police said they identified the man as having an outstanding felony warrant arrest connected to stealing a vehicle, but were unable to find him on Saturday.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, 3 injured in Vancouver shooting

On Sunday morning, police responded to the same apartment complex parking lot after reports of a man armed with a gun sleeping in a car. Officers said it was the same suspect from the day before. They brought in an armored vehicle to block the suspect’s car. The man again tried to escape by ramming his way out, but was unsuccessful, police said.

The man then got out of the car and ran away from officers, triggering a manhunt for much of Sunday morning and early afternoon through a Portland neighborhood. The Special Emergency Response Team also responded.

Police said they believe the suspect is still armed with a gun, so tactical units helped surround the area and search for the suspect. Police also used drones and a dog.

Neighbors said the man has been driving recklessly through their streets and yelling at people for days.

Tim Johnson, who lives nearby, said the man was screaming and yelling on Saturday evening.

“He was revving his car, up and down, racing it back and forth, blasting his horn, and wouldn’t stop blasting his horn,” Johnson said. “He left, kept coming around, kept coming around. He was here last night. It’s not just only us, he’s doing the whole neighborhood.”

[Article continues below image]

Police hunting for armed man accused of ramming cars at Gresham apartments (KPTV)

Johnson also said the man badly damaged a neighbor’s car.

“He started pushing her car,” Johnson said. “He kept hitting it and hitting it. [He] had the car up on an angle, into the pole right there.”

Johnson said the neighbor was just getting on her feet when this happened.

“I feel really bad for her because this is the only thing she has,” Johnson said.

SEE ALSO: 1 injured in 20-person fight in parking lot of Lyons bar

Northeast Glisan Street was blocked off between Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast 151st Avenue.

The search was unsuccessful, and called off shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday. Police said they do not believe the suspect fired the gun, and that there is no “overwhelming danger” to public safety at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.