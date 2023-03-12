Portlanders take Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Taking a chilly dip for a great cause - dozens busted out their swimsuits in south Portland Saturday morning for the annual Polar Plunge.

Nonprofits and other community members gathered for the event to raise money for the Special Olympics of Oregon.

Participants said it is a fun way to support an important cause.

Some even dressed up for a costume contest and Portland’s very own Uni-Piper took the plunge. He rode his unicycle into the frigid water, complete with a Darth Vader helmet, bag pipes, and a snorkel.

First responders were in an around the water to make sure things went safe and smoothly.

