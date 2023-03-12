Portlanders take Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:57 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Taking a chilly dip for a great cause - dozens busted out their swimsuits in south Portland Saturday morning for the annual Polar Plunge.

Nonprofits and other community members gathered for the event to raise money for the Special Olympics of Oregon.

Participants said it is a fun way to support an important cause.

Some even dressed up for a costume contest and Portland’s very own Uni-Piper took the plunge. He rode his unicycle into the frigid water, complete with a Darth Vader helmet, bag pipes, and a snorkel.

First responders were in an around the water to make sure things went safe and smoothly.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal
Ramin Khodakaramrezaei of Texas was facing stalking and harassment charges before a shooting...
Husband and wife killed in Washington home by stalker from Texas: Police
Shawn Kemp
Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers
Tryon Creek Natural Area.
Trail closures coming to popular Portland nature area
In this photo provided by the Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey is the Tanaga...
Swarm of quakes at Alaska volcano could mean eruption coming

Latest News

Portlanders take Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics
Portlanders take Polar Plunge to raise money for Special Olympics
Vancouver-based Slumberkins asks for help after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Vancouver-based Slumberkins asks for help after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Vancouver-based Slumberkins asks for help after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
Vancouver-based Slumberkins asks for help after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
E BURNSIDE BUS STOP CRASH
Driver injured after smashing vehicle into E Portland bus stop