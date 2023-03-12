Rain returns today and sticks with us for several days

Happy return of rain Sunday everyone!

Yesterday did in fact end up being a calm warm day. We hit a high of 52 and didn’t see any measurable rain. That changes today!

We are still expecting today’s weather to be very different. Rain to arrive as early as 7am in the southern parts of the valley and 9am in the Portland metro area. For the remainder of the day expect gray skies, rain at times, and a breezy east wind on the east side of the metro area. Temperatures will be cooler topping out in the mid-upper 40s, about 10 degrees below normal for mid-March. Monday brings heavier rain; expect a wet and breezy morning commute. The rain will back off Monday evening, but we’ll see about an inch of rain by that time. More showers follow Tuesday and early Wednesday.

We get a break in the rain Thursday, and possibly next Saturday. Temperatures continue to gradually moderate over the upcoming week as well; more 50s are on the way. In the Cascades the warm front brings a mix of rain/snow starting midday Sunday. The passes should be in good shape the 2nd half of the day with mainly wet roads. There’s no sign of stormy weather, lowland flooding, or high winds in the next week.

