Sheriff: Man fatally shoots himself after living with corpse

Police in Texas said a man died of suicide after he was found living in a house with a corpse.
Police in Texas said a man died of suicide after he was found living in a house with a corpse.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate what led a man to fatally shoot himself just before deputies entered his home and found he had been living for months with a corpse.

Neighbors contacted the Harris County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening about concerns they hadn’t seen one of the men who lived at the home for months, said Deputy Thomas Gilliland, an agency spokesman.

At the home in west Houston, deputies “did notice that there were a lot of flies and a bad odor from one end of the house,” Gilliland said.

After entering the home, the deputies heard a shot and found the body of a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Gilliland said.

“In another adjoining bedroom, they did find the body of a male also that had been severely decomposed,” Gilliland said, citing a timeframe of at least several months.

He said an autopsy was planned on the decomposed body.

Investigators believe the two men lived together but said they were trying to determine other details about their relationship.

Both men were believed to be in their 60s. Their names have not been released by authorities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal
Shawn Kemp
Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers
Tryon Creek Natural Area.
Trail closures coming to popular Portland nature area
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Vancouver Safeway
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Vancouver Safeway
A head-on crash caused two cars to catch fire on Highway 6 on Saturday morning.
2 taken to hospital after fiery head-on crash on Hwy 6

Latest News

Man dies after fight at Vancouver apartment
Man dies after fight at Vancouver apartment
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Vancouver Safeway
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Vancouver Safeway
Police hunting for armed man accused of ramming cars at Gresham apartments
An inspection cleared the NW Everett St. on-ramp to the Steel Bridge to reopen on Sunday.
Inspection deems Steel Bridge on-ramp safe to reopen after fire
Alabama players pose with the trophy after an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M in...
March Madness: Alabama, Houston, Kansas, Purdue the 1 seeds