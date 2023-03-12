A soaking wet Monday morning commute, but signs of warmer spring weather ahead

Wx Blog
Wx Blog(kptv)
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Mar. 12, 2023
It’s a cool, gray, and drippy Sunday afternoon.  A warm front passed overhead this morning with the light rain in the valleys and snow changing to rain in the mountains.  Cascade pass highways are now clear and will stay that way until sunrise or beyond.

A very wet cold front arrives late tonight, just in time for the morning commute.  It’ll linger over us most of the day for a steady rainfall.  Rainfall rates shouldn’t be heavy enough for flooding but expect annoying water on roads/highways through mid-afternoon.  Luckily the wind will be calm the entire day, so an umbrella will handle your Monday weather just fine.

The air will be cold enough that snow could mix in down to 1,500′ at the far east edge of the Willamette Valley & Portland metro area.   In the lowlands that just means it’ll be a cold rain tomorrow and high temperatures will likely occur around sunrise.  Afternoon temperatures will be a solid 10-15 degrees below normal.

(kptv)

As the front moves east tomorrow evening, we dry out and now it appears Tuesday should be dry!  All the rain/snow with the next system moves across southern/central/northeast Oregon.  That’s great news for the driest parts of the state.

After a few light showers Wednesday, we’ll be more dry than wet Thursday through next weekend.  The most noticeable change after Wednesday will be the milder temperatures.  We’ll reach well into the 50s and could even touch 60 which we haven’t seen yet this year.  It’s been a cool late winter/early spring!

I don’t see any lowland snow, windstorms, or flooding in the next week.

