1,000s show up for 45th Shamrock Run in SW Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of runners laced up to take part in the 45th Shamrock Run in southwest Portland on Sunday morning.

The annual event, which started in 1979, go to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Runners and walkers can take part in several races, from a 5k to a half marathon and a 1k children’s “Leprechaun Lap.”

The run, which kicks off the spring running season for the Pacific Northwest, starts at Southwest Naito Parkway and Southwest Pine Street and ends at SW Naito Parkway and SW Yamhill Street.

