Dry and warm Tuesday ahead

Happy Monday everyone,

Today was the soaker of a day we expected!!! As I write this we have had 1.14″ of rain in Portland so far and 1.37″ in Salem! More is expected through this early evening. We were, of course, cooler in the upper 40s and will be cooler tonight in the mid-30s.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be a decent day with an ever so slight chance for showers with warmer temperatures. We should be back in the low 50s Tuesday and Wednesday and then back to average Thursday and Friday. That means we’ll be in the upper 50s both days, dry on Thursday and another ever so slight chance for showers on Friday. At this point the weekend is looking a little wetter but with temperatures closer to average in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight we might drop below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but overall we’re expecting upper 30s to low 40s all week, again pretty much right near average.

