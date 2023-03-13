Fire leads to partial roof collapse at NE Portland home

An early morning fire damaged a home in the Cully neighborhood on Monday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:26 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An early morning fire damaged a home in the Cully neighborhood on Monday.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 5700 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. Crews arrived to the scene and found a single-story home with fire showing through the roof of the garage.

SEE ALSO: Investigation underway after man found dead in street in SE Portland

Due to roof damage and fire spread, PF&R said crews had to battle the fire from outside. Part of the roof collapsed due to the fire.

Most of the fire was extinguished. PF&R said pockets of the fire are still burning inside the home but it’s unsafe for firefighters to enter the home to put out what is left.

Crews will continue to monitor the fire throughout the morning to make sure it doesn’t spread to other homes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Kemp
Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers
1 man dead, 3 injured after shots fired in Vancouver Safeway parking lot
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Vancouver Safeway parking lot, car chase
Linn County Sheriff's Office.
1 injured in 20-person fight in parking lot of Lyons bar
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Brush Prairie on Sunday morning.
Bicyclist hit and killed by car in Brush Prairie

Latest News

Fire leads to partial roof collapse at NE Portland home
Investigation underway after man found dead in street in SE Portland
Death investigation underway
Investigation underway after man found dead in street in SE Portland
Inspection deems Steel Bridge on-ramp safe to reopen after fire