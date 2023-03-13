Fire leads to partial roof collapse at NE Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An early morning fire damaged a home in the Cully neighborhood on Monday.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire in the 5700 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. Crews arrived to the scene and found a single-story home with fire showing through the roof of the garage.

Due to roof damage and fire spread, PF&R said crews had to battle the fire from outside. Part of the roof collapsed due to the fire.

Most of the fire was extinguished. PF&R said pockets of the fire are still burning inside the home but it’s unsafe for firefighters to enter the home to put out what is left.

Crews will continue to monitor the fire throughout the morning to make sure it doesn’t spread to other homes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

