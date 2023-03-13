Investigation underway after man found dead in street in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Hazelwood neighborhood early Monday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a welfare check for a person lying in the street near the intersection of Southeast 141st Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street. Police said officers found a man who was dead.

There’s no word at this time how the man died. Police said the medical examiner will determine cause of death.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have responded to the scene. Southeast 141st Avenue will be closed between Southeast Harrison Street and Southeast Division Street during the investigation. Southeast Harrison Street will also be closed between Southeast 140th Avenue to Southeast 143rd Avenue.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256, or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 and reference case number 23-65602.

