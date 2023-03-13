Police activity in Forest Park neighborhood prompts road closures

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:58 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking residents to avoid the Forest Park neighborhood because of police activity.

According to officers, an unnamed “disturbance” occurred, prompting PPB to activate the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Teams.

SEE ALSO: Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonald’s leaves 1 injured

As of 3 p.m. Monday, authorities say there is no indication of individuals who pose a danger to the public.

Northwest Skyline Boulevard will be closed until further notice from Northwest Germantown Road to Northwest Springville Road.

This is developing news. PPB says more information will be released as available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Kemp
Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers
1 man dead, 3 injured after shots fired in Vancouver Safeway parking lot
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Vancouver Safeway parking lot, car chase
Linn County Sheriff's Office.
1 injured in 20-person fight in parking lot of Lyons bar
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Brush Prairie on Sunday morning.
Bicyclist hit and killed by car in Brush Prairie

Latest News

FILE - Former U.S. high jumper Dick Fosbury poses during the 2014 World Athletics Gala Awards,...
Oregon State legend, Olympic gold medalist Dick Fosbury dead at 76
FILE - An election worker examines a ballot at the Clackamas County Elections office on...
No Labels secures ballot access in Oregon for ‘unity ticket’
A rural sign advertises the Greater Idaho movement.
‘Greater Idaho’ movement ‘bad for the country,’ top lawmaker warns
Portland Pilots women's basketball team selected as 12-seed in NCAA tournament