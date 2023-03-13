Police activity in Forest Park neighborhood prompts road closures

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking residents to avoid the Forest Park neighborhood because of police activity.

According to officers, an unnamed “disturbance” occurred, prompting PPB to activate the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Teams.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, authorities say there is no indication of individuals who pose a danger to the public.

Northwest Skyline Boulevard will be closed until further notice from Northwest Germantown Road to Northwest Springville Road.

This is developing news. PPB says more information will be released as available.

