Police identify man killed in shooting near SE Portland encampment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Foster-Powell neighborhood last week.

Rene Ramirez Martinez, 39, was found dead on Thursday evening. Officers had responded to the reports of gunshots and found Ramirez Martinez near an encampment in the area of Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.

RELATED: Man dead after shooting near Foster-Powell encampment, police say

Police said the medical examiner confirmed Ramirez Martinez died from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-0449 or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0433 and reference case number 23-62542.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.