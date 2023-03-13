Police identify man killed in shooting near SE Portland encampment

Rene Ramirez Martinez
Rene Ramirez Martinez(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Foster-Powell neighborhood last week.

Rene Ramirez Martinez, 39, was found dead on Thursday evening. Officers had responded to the reports of gunshots and found Ramirez Martinez near an encampment in the area of Southeast 74th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.

RELATED: Man dead after shooting near Foster-Powell encampment, police say

Police said the medical examiner confirmed Ramirez Martinez died from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-0449 or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0433 and reference case number 23-62542.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Kemp
Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers
1 man dead, 3 injured after shots fired in Vancouver Safeway parking lot
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Vancouver Safeway parking lot, car chase
Linn County Sheriff's Office.
1 injured in 20-person fight in parking lot of Lyons bar
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Brush Prairie on Sunday morning.
Bicyclist hit and killed by car in Brush Prairie

Latest News

FILE - An election worker examines a ballot at the Clackamas County Elections office on...
No Labels secures ballot access in Oregon for ‘unity ticket’
A rural sign advertises the Greater Idaho movement.
‘Greater Idaho’ movement ‘bad for the country,’ top lawmaker warns
Portland Pilots women's basketball team selected as 12-seed in NCAA tournament
Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonalds leaves 1 injured
Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonalds leaves 1 injured