Portland Pilots women’s basketball team selected as 12-seed in NCAA tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Pilots are going dancing!

The Pilots was selected as a 12-seed for this year’s women’s NCAA basketball tournament. The team is 23-8 overall and finished 15-3 in West Coast Conference play.

This is the sixth time in program history that the Pilots will make an appearance at the Big Dance. The last time the team received a bid was in 2020, but that tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pilots will face off against 5-seed Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, March 18, at 6 p.m.

