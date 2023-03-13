Portland Pilots women’s basketball team selected as 12-seed in NCAA tournament

Portland Pilots are going dancing!
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:59 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Pilots are going dancing!

The Pilots was selected as a 12-seed for this year’s women’s NCAA basketball tournament. The team is 23-8 overall and finished 15-3 in West Coast Conference play.

SEE ALSO: Cascade boys repeat as 4A champs, Baker girls reclaim title

This is the sixth time in program history that the Pilots will make an appearance at the Big Dance. The last time the team received a bid was in 2020, but that tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pilots will face off against 5-seed Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, March 18, at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Kemp
Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers
1 man dead, 3 injured after shots fired in Vancouver Safeway parking lot
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Vancouver Safeway parking lot, car chase
Linn County Sheriff's Office.
1 injured in 20-person fight in parking lot of Lyons bar
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Brush Prairie on Sunday morning.
Bicyclist hit and killed by car in Brush Prairie

Latest News

Portland Pilots women's basketball team selected as 12-seed in NCAA tournament
Cascade boys repeat as 4A champs, Baker girls reclaim title
Cascade boys repeat as 4A champs, Baker girls reclaim title
New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III, top left, defends against Portland Trail Blazers...
Murphy hits 9 3s, scores 41, Pelicans down Blazers 127-110
High school basketball teams face off on championship Saturday
High school basketball teams face off on championship Saturday