Rainy Monday with mild temperatures

It’s off to a rainy start on this Monday morning, with fairly mild temperatures. In fact our day time high will be this morning. Some of the metro is starting out around 50 degrees, thanks to a warm front that came through early this morning. We will see the rain taper off by mid to late afternoon, but our temperatures will cool through the day as well.

Tuesday morning will start off much cooler in the mid 30s, but with partly cloudy skies warm to the low 50s. Hit an miss showers by Wednesday, high 50. Thursday will start to feel like spring with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Friday, Saturday and Sunday bring a threat of scattered showers with some sunshine, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.