Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonald’s leaves 1 injured

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:32 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting at a McDonald’s in Northeast Portland that injured one person early Monday morning.

The victim called 911 as they were driving themself to the hospital just after 3 a.m. and gave police the location of the shooting. Officers arrived at the 1200 block of Northeast Glisan Street and found shell casings and evidence of shots fired at the drive-through.

According to PPB, the victim arrived at the hospital and received treatment. Police said no one is in custody yet.

