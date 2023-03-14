2 arrested after TriMet bus driver was stabbed in leg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man and woman were arrested after a TriMet bus driver was stabbed in the leg Monday night in Northeast Portland.

Portland police responded to the area near Northeast 27th Avenue and Northeast Saratoga Street at about 11 p.m. after a bus driver reported being stabbed.

The driver said the bus had reached the last stop Monday night and he asked the two remaining passengers, 28-year-old Anna Perez-Velador, and 26-year-old Cody Richardson and to leave. Perez-Velador then confronted him, pulled out a knife, and stabbed him in the leg. The driver escaped the bus through the driver’s side window.

Police tracked down and arrested the two suspects nearby. Perez-Velador was charged with assault, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, coercion, and criminal mischief in addition to an existing arrest warrant.

Richardson was booked on the charge of interfering with public transportation and existing arrest warrants.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and then later released. TriMet released a statement about the incident:

“Our hearts are with our operator as they recover from this frightening ordeal. Managers are connecting the operator with support service for their mental and emotional wellbeing. We remind the public that assaulting a bus operator is a felony. TriMet will continue working with Transit Police and the district attorney’s office to hold the assailant accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.