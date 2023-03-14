$50K reward offered after USPS mail carrier robbed in NE Portland

Surveillance images of the robbery suspect
Surveillance images of the robbery suspect(United States Postal Inspection Service)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a mail carrier in northeast Portland last week.

The robbery occurred in the 5600 block of Northeast Church Street on March 8, at about 1:05 p.m. USPIS did not say what the suspect stole from the mail carrier, if anything.

SEE ALSO: Toddler hospitalized after likely fentanyl ingestion in Beaverton

USPIS described the suspect as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, thin build, wearing a tan track suit with a hood, bright white new tennis shoes, and a yellow disposable surgical mask.

The USPIS is offering a reward of up to $50,000 in this case. Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement” and reference case number 3988904.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Kemp
Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers
NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff.
NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff
Toddler hospitalized after likely fentanyl ingestion in Beaverton.
Toddler hospitalized after likely fentanyl ingestion in Beaverton
Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonalds leaves 1 injured
Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonald’s leaves 1 injured
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal

Latest News

Rep. Michelle Caldier, of Port Orchard
Man pleads guilty to stalking Washington state lawmaker
OSP File Image
Wife of man killed by Oregon police gets apology, settlement
West Linn holding special election for City Council
Woodland Public Schools faces $3M in potential budget cuts