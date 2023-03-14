$50K reward offered after USPS mail carrier robbed in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a mail carrier in northeast Portland last week.

The robbery occurred in the 5600 block of Northeast Church Street on March 8, at about 1:05 p.m. USPIS did not say what the suspect stole from the mail carrier, if anything.

USPIS described the suspect as a Black man, 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, thin build, wearing a tan track suit with a hood, bright white new tennis shoes, and a yellow disposable surgical mask.

The USPIS is offering a reward of up to $50,000 in this case. Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement” and reference case number 3988904.

