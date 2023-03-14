After a few morning showers we’ll hit a string of dry days.

Happy Tuesday to you all,

Today sure was a far departure from Monday! We made it into the mid-50s in Portland and saw tons of sunshine around the region without a single drop of measure rain.

Late tonight and into tomorrow morning we have a chance for scattered showers and temperatures a bit cooler in the low 50s tomorrow. Once we get to the afternoon we dry out and stay that way through Friday maybe even Saturday! Thursday comes with our first chance to hit 60 since November 4, that’s about 4 months! We will be in the upper 50s to low 60s through Saturday, but then we cool back down into the low 50s and see the showers return on Sunday. Sunday and Monday are shaping up to have scattered showers and Tuesday looks like it could be another soaker. We’ll keep an eye on this and update you as we get closer.

Once we get through tomorrow night, our overnight temperatures will hang out in the upper 30s to low 40s, right about where we should be. Monday night cools down just like our highs and gets back into the mid-50s.

