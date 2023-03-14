Deputies seek tips for Clackamas woman missing since 2017

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a woman who went missing six years ago.

According to deputies, Mary Nieman, 45, was last seen by her family in March 2017. After a private investigation by the family turned up no leads, the family reported Nieman as missing in February.

Nieman is known to frequent BottleDrop locations in Clackamas and Washington County, according to CCSO.

SEE ALSO: Toddler hospitalized after likely fentanyl ingestion in Beaverton

She’s described by deputies as a white female, 5′11″ and weighing 180 lbs. Nieman has blue eyes and blonde hair, often dying her hair different colors.

Anyone who has had contact with Nieman is asked to call the Non-Emergency Line at 503-655-8211 or send tips to https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip or 503-723-4949. Reference CCSO Case # 23-002536.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.