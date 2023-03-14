Deputies seek tips for Clackamas woman missing since 2017

Mary Nieman, 45.
Mary Nieman, 45.(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM PDT
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a woman who went missing six years ago.

According to deputies, Mary Nieman, 45, was last seen by her family in March 2017. After a private investigation by the family turned up no leads, the family reported Nieman as missing in February.

Nieman is known to frequent BottleDrop locations in Clackamas and Washington County, according to CCSO.

She’s described by deputies as a white female, 5′11″ and weighing 180 lbs. Nieman has blue eyes and blonde hair, often dying her hair different colors.

Anyone who has had contact with Nieman is asked to call the Non-Emergency Line at 503-655-8211 or send tips to https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip or 503-723-4949. Reference CCSO Case # 23-002536.

