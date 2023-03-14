New numbers shed light on increasing pedestrian deaths in Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:26 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - New numbers show just how dangerous some of the streets in Portland have become. The Portland Bureau of Transportation is pleading with the public to slow down after revealing numbers showing that 63 people were killed in traffic collisions last year.

PBOT said these deaths can be prevented if everyone does their part while driving.

In 2018, there were 35 traffic-related deaths. But in just four years, Portland has seen a dramatic increase.

In 2022 PBOT listed the names of the 63 people who were killed in traffic collisions and they said speed and impairment are to blame.

74% of deaths happen at night.

Some of the most dangerous roads are Southeast Division and Southeast Stark Streets because they have multiple lanes but no center turn lane, bike lanes aren’t protected with a barrier and they have long blocks which means fewer crosswalks available.

