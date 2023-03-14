Partly cloudy, mostly dry Tuesday

Good Tuesday morning. It’s noticeably cooler this morning with just a few light, scattered showers. We are currently seeing some fog south in the valley and may have some fog develop here in the metro later this morning, we will keep an eye on that. Temperatures in the metro are mostly in the mid to upper 30s so the threat of any icy spots is low. We will enjoy partly cloudy skies for most of the day with a high of 52 degrees.

A few scattered showers will pass through tonight and tomorrow, with overnight lows in the mid 30s and a high tomorrow at 52 degrees. Thursday and Friday will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs close to 60 degrees! Hit and miss showers return Saturday through Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

