Portland police investigating deadly crash on NE Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash on Northeast Marine Drive.

Just before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 17900 block of NE Marine Drive. There’s no word yet on how many vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

Traffic #Alert PPB is on the scene of a fatal crash. NE Marine Drive from 158th to 185th may be impacted. Road users should use alternative routes. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 14, 2023

Traffic on Northeast Marine Drive from Northeast 158th to Northeast 185th may be impacted while emergency crews are on scene. Drivers should use alternate routes.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.