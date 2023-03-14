Toddler hospitalized after likely fentanyl ingestion in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A two-year-old is in the hospital after police believe she ingested what was likely fentanyl on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said 911 was called after a man dropped off the little girl at a home in Beaverton.

When first responders got there they said the toddler was unresponsive and not breathing, with no noticeable pulse.

They began CPR and administered several doses of Narcan.

The toddler eventually regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital.

Her current condition is not known.

Police said the man who dropped the little girl off is under investigation but no arrests have been made.

They said the people at the home the girl was dropped off at are cooperating and are not believed to be connected to the incident.

