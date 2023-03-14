Toddler hospitalized after likely fentanyl ingestion in Beaverton

Ambulance (FILE)
Ambulance (FILE)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:07 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A two-year-old is in the hospital after police believe she ingested what was likely fentanyl on Monday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said 911 was called after a man dropped off the little girl at a home in Beaverton.

When first responders got there they said the toddler was unresponsive and not breathing, with no noticeable pulse.

They began CPR and administered several doses of Narcan.

The toddler eventually regained consciousness and was taken to the hospital.

Her current condition is not known.

Police said the man who dropped the little girl off is under investigation but no arrests have been made.

They said the people at the home the girl was dropped off at are cooperating and are not believed to be connected to the incident.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Kemp
Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers
1 man dead, 3 injured after shots fired in Vancouver Safeway parking lot
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Vancouver Safeway parking lot, car chase
Linn County Sheriff's Office.
1 injured in 20-person fight in parking lot of Lyons bar
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal
A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a car in Brush Prairie on Sunday morning.
Bicyclist hit and killed by car in Brush Prairie

Latest News

New numbers shed light on increasing pedestrian deaths in Portland
New numbers shed light on increasing pedestrian deaths in Portland.
New numbers shed light on increasing pedestrian deaths in Portland
Gresham semiconductor plant gets multi-million-dollar federal investment
Gresham semiconductor plant gets multi-million-dollar federal investment.
Gresham semiconductor plant gets multi-million-dollar federal investment