West Linn holding special election for City Council

West Linn is holding a special election Tuesday for its City Council.
By Mia Villanueva
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:53 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - West Linn is holding a special election Tuesday for its City Council. The election was originally scheduled for November but was delayed due to a ballot error.

Registered voters only in West Linn should have received their ballots in the mail back in February. The ballot error that was caught back in October only impacted that part of Clackamas County.

The error, specifically to voting instructions, prompted the secretary of state to direct Clackamas County to not tally any results for West Linn City Council and rescheduled the election.

Same candidates that would have been on the ballot back in November will be on the ballot this time around as well.

If you are voting in the West Linn City Council election Tuesday, you need to drop off your ballot at one of three secure voting locations:

  • Clackamas County Elections Drive-up Drop Box, 1710 Red Soils Ct, Suite 100
  • West Linn City Hall, 22500 Salamo Road
  • West Linn Public Library, 1595 Burns Street

You can also mail in your ballot but it has to be post-marked with Tuesday’s date, March 14.

In about two months, on May 16, a special mayoral race will be held due to the early resignation of West Linn Mayor Jules Walters, who was recently elected to the Oregon House of Representatives. Candidate applications for mayor will be accepted through Thursday, March 16.

Rory Bialostosky, 23, was sworn in as Mayor of West Linn in January after Walters resigned. Bialostosky served as president of the West Linn City Council since being elected into office in 2020 at the age of 20. When asked earlier this year if he will run for mayor during the special election, Bialostosky said he is still thinking about but hasn’t made a decision.

