Woodland Public Schools faces $3M in potential budget cuts

Another southwest Washington school district is facing millions of dollars in potential budget cuts.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAND, Wash. (KPTV) - Another southwest Washington school district is facing millions of dollars in potential budget cuts.

Without a replacement levy for its expiring levy, Woodland Public Schools says it must cut $3 million in educational programs and services for the upcoming school year, plus an additional $3 million for the next school year.

The district says nearly every school district in Washington state needs a locally-funded levy to provide additional services. It says the lack of a replacement levy will have dire, severe, and direct effects on student learning district-wide.

SEE ALSO: Evergreen School District faces recommended $19M budget cut

The district says voters did not approve the replacement levy during the Feb. 14 election.

After speaking with members of the community, the district learned there was confusion in the community about the replacement levy.

The district says the replacement levy is not a new tax, and the district is proposing a replacement levy on the April 25 ballot.

The list of potential program and staffing cuts is long and includes the elimination of all high school and middle school athletic teams. Many teaching coaches would lose their jobs, district support staff would be cut, and food service staff will be reduced.

To learn more about Woodland Public Schools’ replacement levy, click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Kemp
Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers
NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff.
NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff
Toddler hospitalized after likely fentanyl ingestion in Beaverton.
Toddler hospitalized after likely fentanyl ingestion in Beaverton
Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonalds leaves 1 injured
Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonald’s leaves 1 injured
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal

Latest News

Woodland Public Schools faces $3M in potential budget cuts
Overdue book returned to Oregon library after nearly 45 years
Overdue book returned to Deschutes Public Library
Overdue book returned to Oregon library after nearly 45 years
Portland man helping blind veteran summit Mt. Everest