Woodland Public Schools faces $3M in potential budget cuts

WOODLAND, Wash. (KPTV) - Another southwest Washington school district is facing millions of dollars in potential budget cuts.

Without a replacement levy for its expiring levy, Woodland Public Schools says it must cut $3 million in educational programs and services for the upcoming school year, plus an additional $3 million for the next school year.

The district says nearly every school district in Washington state needs a locally-funded levy to provide additional services. It says the lack of a replacement levy will have dire, severe, and direct effects on student learning district-wide.

The district says voters did not approve the replacement levy during the Feb. 14 election.

After speaking with members of the community, the district learned there was confusion in the community about the replacement levy.

The district says the replacement levy is not a new tax, and the district is proposing a replacement levy on the April 25 ballot.

The list of potential program and staffing cuts is long and includes the elimination of all high school and middle school athletic teams. Many teaching coaches would lose their jobs, district support staff would be cut, and food service staff will be reduced.

