$12 million grant secured for Beachie Creek and Lionshead wildfire recovery

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – More than two years after the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires brought major devastation to the Santiam Canyon, an additional $12 million has been secured for recovery efforts.

Marion County made the announcement Tuesday after signing an agreement to secure the funds from the Oregon Housing and Community Services.

The county says the funds will help in assisting the nearly 100 households still trying to return home between Marion and Linn Counties.

Homeowners affected will be able to apply for a grant through a partnership between Marion County Board of Commissioners and the Santiam Canyon Long-Term Recovery Group.

The county says the funding will either be available to get homeowners “across the finish line” and into permanent housing or to begin the rebuilding process.

However, some restrictions will exist to apply for the funds. A household applying for a grant cannot exceed 120 percent of the area’s median income.

