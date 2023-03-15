$2 timed use permits to be required at Multnomah Falls I-84 parking lot

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Timed used permits will be required for only the Interstate 84 Multnomah Falls parking lot this summer, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The announcement follows the 2022 pilot program which required permits for vehicles using both the I-84 parking lot and the Historic Columbia River Highway/U.S. 30 Waterfall Corridor.

From May 26 through Sept. 4, a timed use permit will be required for each personal vehicle visiting Multnomah Falls from I-84 Exit 31, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, according to the ODOT announcement.

“We learned a lot in 2022 about visitor practices and that information will help us as we plan for the future,” said Multnomah County Commissioner Lori Stegmann. “Multnomah County, ODOT, Oregon State Parks, the Forest Service, and all our partners are continuing to look for ways we can reduce congestion and improve the visitor experience to this wonderful treasure.”

Timed use permits will be available online at recreation.gov for a $2 transaction fee per vehicle up to two weeks before the date. A limited number of permits will also be available for pickup without a fee at the Gateway to the Gorge Visitor Center in Troutdale and the Cascade Locks Historical Museum.

Additionally, ODOT said they will employ a flagger to direct traffic at the Multnomah Falls Hwy 30 crosswalk and hire a private concessionaire to manage the small Hwy 30 parking lot at the falls.

“The concessionaire will operate this lot on a first come, first-served basis,” the ODOT statement said. “There are six ADA parking spots at this lot for those with valid ADA placards. When the parking lot is full, vehicles will not be allowed to stop or wait for an open space.”

ODOT said they encourage people to visit the falls by transit, bicycle or tour/shuttle.

For more information on the program, people can visit www.WaterfallCorridorPermits.org.

