First warm & dry spell of the year arrives Thursday

Back to showers & cool Sunday
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A weak cold front passed through the region early this morning but we’ve just seen a few scattered leftover showers following this system today.  Showers die down this evening and we should be dry soon after sunset.

Get ready for our first taste of spring!  We’ve got a 3 day stretch of temperatures between 60-65 degrees; warmer than anything we’ve seen so far this year.  It’s been a long 3 weeks of cool weather!  Expect lots of sunshine the next three days with just some high clouds at times.  A breezy east wind will make it feel cooler near the Columbia River Gorge tomorrow and Friday.  For all the rest of us, it’ll be warm each afternoon in the strong mid-March sunshine.

Enjoy the warm weather because cool/showery weather returns Sunday and continues most of next week.  We don’t see any strong weather systems for heavy rain or damaging wind, but showers at times.  Sticking snow remains above 2,000′ next week

