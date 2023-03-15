Large police response reported at hotel near Portland International Airport

A large police presence has been reported at a hotel near the Portland International Airport early Wednesday morning.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:29 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Multiple police units have responded to the Embassy Suites Hotel off Northeast 82nd Way and Airport Way. No details about the response have been released by Portland police at this time.

A guest at the hotel told FOX 12 she heard a lot of gunfire inside the building at about 2:30 a.m. She says police then showed up and began searching every floor of the hotel.

Officers closed off the elevators and are telling guests to stay in their rooms, but if they have to leave they can take the stairwell only to get out. One guest told FOX 12 police say once they leave they can’t go back inside.

There are TriMet buses for those guests to have a place to sit and stay warm.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new details are released.

