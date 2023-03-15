Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Vancouver Safeway parking lot

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Vancouver Safeway
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Vancouver Safeway
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in a grocery store parking lot over the weekend, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Nicholas Martinell-Sterling was arrested early Wednesday morning at a home in the 7900 block of Northeast Burton Road. Police said he was booked into the Clark County Jail for first-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., on Saturday, March 11. Police said several men were in a confrontation at Safeway at 6701 East Mill Plain Boulevard. As two of them left the store, suspects began firing at them.

The victims got in their car and drove away. Police said the suspects followed them and continued shooting as they were close to a hospital.

A 28-year-old man was declared dead at the hospital. Three other people also suffered gunshot wounds: a 42-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

RELATED: 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Vancouver Safeway parking lot, car chase

No other arrests have been made in the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details are being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chinook Salmon
Recreational, commercial salmon fishing canceled for spring season along part of Oregon coast
The Portland Trail Blazers introduced their new big foot mascot 'Douglas Fur' ahead of the 2023...
Portland Trail Blazers introduce new mascot: ‘Douglas Fur’
Surveillance images of the robbery suspect
$50K reward offered after mail carrier robbed in NE Portland
NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff.
NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff
A large police presence has been reported at a hotel near the Portland International Airport...
2 dead after shooting at hotel near Portland International Airport

Latest News

2 dead after shooting at hotel near Portland International Airport
Newly reopened Il Solito is dragging guests back to dinner
Newly reopened Il Solito is dragging guests back to dinner
Police investigating shooting at hotel near Portland International Airport
Three-story home in SW Portland damaged by early morning fire