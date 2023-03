PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Il Solito closed due to the pandemic in 2020, but about a month ago they started welcoming guests back to the dining room! In addition to a refreshed menu, diners will be joined once a month by Portland drag performers for Drag’d to Dinner!

To learn more about the show and make a reservation click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.