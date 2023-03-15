Police investigating after multiple stabbing victims found in SE Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two people are in the hospital after two separate stabbings in Southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the area of SE Hawthorne and Second Avenue where the victims were found. According to police, the victims weren’t together but in the same proximity to one another.

SEE ALSO: ‘Prolific’ identity theft suspect will be extradited to Multnomah County

Both were taken to local hospitals, and according to a PPB spokesperson, are both expected to survive at this time.

Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the stabbings. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Kemp
Seattle Sonic legend Shawn Kemp shot in self-defense after tracking stolen iPhone to Tacoma Mall: lawyers
NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff.
NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff
Toddler hospitalized after likely fentanyl ingestion in Beaverton.
Toddler hospitalized after likely fentanyl ingestion in Beaverton
Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonalds leaves 1 injured
Shooting at Northeast Portland McDonald’s leaves 1 injured
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal

Latest News

The Portland Trail Blazers introduced their new big foot mascot 'Douglas Fur' ahead of the 2023...
Portland Trail Blazers introduce new mascot: ‘Douglas Fur’
The Portland Trail Blazers' new mascot 'Douglas Fur' was introduced to fans on Tues. March 14,...
Portland Trail Blazers introduce new mascot 'Douglas Fur'
The Portland Trail Blazers previously had a big foot mascot in the late 1980s.
Portland Trail Blazers 80s Big Foot mascot
Police investigating after multiple stabbing victims found in SE Portland