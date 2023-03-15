Police investigating after multiple stabbing victims found in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two people are in the hospital after two separate stabbings in Southeast Portland Tuesday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded around 1:30 p.m. to the area of SE Hawthorne and Second Avenue where the victims were found. According to police, the victims weren’t together but in the same proximity to one another.

SEE ALSO: ‘Prolific’ identity theft suspect will be extradited to Multnomah County

Both were taken to local hospitals, and according to a PPB spokesperson, are both expected to survive at this time.

Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the stabbings. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.