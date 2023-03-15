Portland firefighters rescue dog after it fell into 10-foot-deep sinkhole

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A dog is safe after Portland firefighters rescued it from a sinkhole in its own backyard.

Portland Fire & Rescue posted pictures of the rescue to Facebook on Wednesday. PF&R says the dog fell into a 10-foot-deep hole that opened up in the backyard of a home in North Portland over the weekend.

Crews used a rescue rope to get the pup into a harness and looped more rope around its body to ensure a safe trip to the top, just like they would with a human.

The dog is now safely back with its owners.

