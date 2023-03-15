Portland firefighters rescue dog after it fell into 10-foot-deep sinkhole

A dog is safe after Portland firefighters rescued it from a sinkhole in its own backyard.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A dog is safe after Portland firefighters rescued it from a sinkhole in its own backyard.

Portland Fire & Rescue posted pictures of the rescue to Facebook on Wednesday. PF&R says the dog fell into a 10-foot-deep hole that opened up in the backyard of a home in North Portland over the weekend.

Crews used a rescue rope to get the pup into a harness and looped more rope around its body to ensure a safe trip to the top, just like they would with a human.

The dog is now safely back with its owners.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff.
NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff
Surveillance images of the robbery suspect
$50K reward offered after mail carrier robbed in NE Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers introduced their new big foot mascot 'Douglas Fur' ahead of the 2023...
Portland Trail Blazers introduce new mascot: ‘Douglas Fur’
Police Lights
Portland police investigating deadly crash on NE Marine Drive
Eugene sex ed assignment sparks controversy
Eugene school sex ed assignment sparks controversy

Latest News

Police investigating shooting at hotel near Portland International Airport
Three-story home in SW Portland damaged by early morning fire
Three-story home in SW Portland damaged by early morning fire
Three-story home in SW Portland damaged by early morning fire
Portland firefighters rescue dog who fell into 10-foot-deep sinkhole