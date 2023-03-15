Recreational and commercial salmon season canceled on Oregon coast

Chinook Salmon
Chinook Salmon(Photo by Roger Phillips/Idaho Fish and Game)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:35 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) – Following a forecast of low returns for Chinook salmon, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced both recreational and commercial salmon fishing seasons are canceled along the Oregon and California coasts.

The decision was made by the National Marine Fisheries Service with Pacific Fishery Management Council consulting on the choice.

“Chinook headed for California are caught along with local Chinook and Coho in Oregon’s ocean fisheries south of Cape Falcon,” says ODFW’s ocean salmon project leader Eric Schindler. “Any fishery where these Chinook are likely to be caught must be restricted – that’s why Oregon and California agreed with NMFS and canceled all early ocean salmon seasons south of Cape Falcon at least through May 15.”

The ODFW says a summer salmon season will be decided by April 7. The Pacific Fishery Management Council is working to develop several alternatives for summer and fall salmon seasons, according to ODFW.

