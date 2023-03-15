Showers in the morning, partly cloudy rest of the day

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We are starting off this early Wednesday morning with rain in the metro and snow in the northern Cascades. Travel plans over Mt. Hood will see snow on the roads. This is a quick moving system that will die down giving us dry weather for most of the mid morning through the rest of the day. Highs today will reach the los 50s. Thursday and Friday will feel very spring like with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s! Partly cloudy by Saturday, high 57. Sunday and Monday, scattered showers and sun breaks, high 53. Tuesday looks to be pretty rainy, high 52.

