Three-story home in SW Portland damaged by early morning fire

Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating an early morning house fire in the West Hills.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:50 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating an early morning house fire in the West Hills.

Just before 1 a.m., on Wednesday, crews were called out to a house fire on Southwest Hillsboro. First crews on scene found a three-story home with fire showing through the roof.

PF&R said the fire was difficult to put out because the home is on a steep hill. There were small fires on both the interior and exterior of the home that took a bit of time to finally extinguish.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 45 minutes.

SEE ALSO: Portland firefighters rescue dog after it fell in 10-foot-deep sinkhole

All residents were able to get out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff.
NW Portland home invasion ends with 2 in custody following standoff
Surveillance images of the robbery suspect
$50K reward offered after mail carrier robbed in NE Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers introduced their new big foot mascot 'Douglas Fur' ahead of the 2023...
Portland Trail Blazers introduce new mascot: ‘Douglas Fur’
Police Lights
Portland police investigating deadly crash on NE Marine Drive
Eugene sex ed assignment sparks controversy
Eugene school sex ed assignment sparks controversy

Latest News

Police investigating shooting at hotel near Portland International Airport
Three-story home in SW Portland damaged by early morning fire
Portland firefighters rescue dog after it fell in 10-foot-deep sinkhole
Portland firefighters rescue dog after it fell into 10-foot-deep sinkhole
Portland firefighters rescue dog who fell into 10-foot-deep sinkhole