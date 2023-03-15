Three-story home in SW Portland damaged by early morning fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating an early morning house fire in the West Hills.

Just before 1 a.m., on Wednesday, crews were called out to a house fire on Southwest Hillsboro. First crews on scene found a three-story home with fire showing through the roof.

PF&R said the fire was difficult to put out because the home is on a steep hill. There were small fires on both the interior and exterior of the home that took a bit of time to finally extinguish.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 45 minutes.

All residents were able to get out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

