The Dalles police reunite woman with gun stolen from late husband nearly 45 years ago

A World War II veteran has her late husband's gun back decades after someone stole it.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Dalles Police Department posted on Facebook saying they reunited Barbara with a handgun that was stolen from her late husband nearly 45 years ago.

Oregon State Police recovered the handgun when a man tried to trade it in for another purchase. Police say the man had the gun for over 20 years and got it through a trade.

The man reportedly had no idea it was stolen and cooperated with the investigation.

Once the gun was returned to The Dalles Police Department, Evidence Technician Heidi Anderson found the original report on microfilm and was able to view the report by taking the microfilm to the library.

The original owner of the gun has passed away but police were able to return it to his wife, Barbara.

SEE ALSO: Overdue book returned to Oregon library after nearly 45 years

Police say Barbara is 101 years old and a military veteran who served during WWII.

“Barbara, we thank you for your service and are happy to finally return your late husband’s property,” the police department said in their post.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

