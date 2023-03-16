Eugene Springfield Fire responds to three overnight fires

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Eugene Springfield Fire Department responded to three overnight fires Thursday, two house fires and one RV fire. They also responded to 15 additional calls for service between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Crews responded to the first fire at 2:27 a.m. on the 5100 block of E Street in Springfield. The fire was in the garage and firefighters were able to keep it contained.

A few minutes later, at about 2:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to an RV fire near 1st and Lincoln. The RV suffered severe damage.

At 6:38 a.m. Firefighters arrived at a house at the intersection of Ravenwood Drive and Cal Young Road to find the home under construction and engulfed in flames. Crews found evidence that the building was being used as a temporary shelter but found no occupants.

The caller who reported the fire was alerted by roosting turkeys making lots of noise. ESF said while they appreciate the assistance from the turkeys, they are not a good substitute for working smoke detectors.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fires.

Fire damages Eugene home being used as temporary shelter (Eugene Springfield Fire)

