Eugene Springfield Fire responds to three overnight fires

Fire damages Eugene home being used as temporary shelter
Fire damages Eugene home being used as temporary shelter(Eugene Springfield Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:06 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Eugene Springfield Fire Department responded to three overnight fires Thursday, two house fires and one RV fire. They also responded to 15 additional calls for service between 2 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Crews responded to the first fire at 2:27 a.m. on the 5100 block of E Street in Springfield. The fire was in the garage and firefighters were able to keep it contained.

A few minutes later, at about 2:30 a.m., crews were dispatched to an RV fire near 1st and Lincoln. The RV suffered severe damage.

At 6:38 a.m. Firefighters arrived at a house at the intersection of Ravenwood Drive and Cal Young Road to find the home under construction and engulfed in flames. Crews found evidence that the building was being used as a temporary shelter but found no occupants.

The caller who reported the fire was alerted by roosting turkeys making lots of noise. ESF said while they appreciate the assistance from the turkeys, they are not a good substitute for working smoke detectors.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fires.

Fire damages Eugene home being used as temporary shelter
Fire damages Eugene home being used as temporary shelter(Eugene Springfield Fire)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a shooting at an Embassy Suites hotel near the Portland International...
2 dead after shooting at hotel near Portland International Airport
Chinook Salmon
Recreational, commercial salmon fishing canceled for spring season along part of Oregon coast
The Portland Trail Blazers introduced their new big foot mascot 'Douglas Fur' ahead of the 2023...
Portland Trail Blazers introduce new mascot: ‘Douglas Fur’
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Vancouver Safeway; victim name released
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Vancouver Safeway; victim’s name released
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

Sabrina Ionescu poses with her new Nike shoe.
Nike releases its first Sabrina Ionescu shoe
Fire damages Si Señor restaurant in Portland
Fire damages Si Señor restaurant in Portland
Portland skyline
Portland council agrees on plan to turn vacant offices downtown into apartments
Brooks family
Portland family brings magical creatures to life in Oregon forests
Portland family brings magical creatures to life in Oregon forests