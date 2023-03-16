EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a Eugene home, early Thursday morning, that was reportedly being used as a temporary shelter, according to Eugene Springfield Fire.

Firefighters arrived at a house on the intersection of Ravenwood Drive and Cal Young Road to find the home under construction and engulfed in flames. Crews found evidence that the building was being used as a temporary shelter but they found no occupants.

The caller who reported the fire was alerted by roosting turkeys making lots of noise. ESF said while they appreciate the assistance from the turkeys, they are not a good substitute for working smoke detectors.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire damages Eugene home being used as temporary shelter (Eugene Springfield Fire)

