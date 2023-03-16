Fire damages Eugene home being used as temporary shelter

Fire damages Eugene home being used as temporary shelter
Fire damages Eugene home being used as temporary shelter(Eugene Springfield Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:06 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a Eugene home, early Thursday morning, that was reportedly being used as a temporary shelter, according to Eugene Springfield Fire.

Firefighters arrived at a house on the intersection of Ravenwood Drive and Cal Young Road to find the home under construction and engulfed in flames. Crews found evidence that the building was being used as a temporary shelter but they found no occupants.

The caller who reported the fire was alerted by roosting turkeys making lots of noise. ESF said while they appreciate the assistance from the turkeys, they are not a good substitute for working smoke detectors.

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire damages Eugene home being used as temporary shelter
Fire damages Eugene home being used as temporary shelter(Eugene Springfield Fire)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a shooting at an Embassy Suites hotel near the Portland International...
2 dead after shooting at hotel near Portland International Airport
Chinook Salmon
Recreational, commercial salmon fishing canceled for spring season along part of Oregon coast
The Portland Trail Blazers introduced their new big foot mascot 'Douglas Fur' ahead of the 2023...
Portland Trail Blazers introduce new mascot: ‘Douglas Fur’
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Vancouver Safeway; victim name released
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Vancouver Safeway; victim’s name released
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

The Dalles police reunite woman with gun stolen from late husband nearly 45 years ago
Lucy Jane Bledsoe honored at Ida B. Wells High School
Gustavo Vega-Flores
Gresham police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
Benefit concert for earthquake victims in Turkey