Fire damages Si Señor restaurant in Portland

Fire damages Si Señor restaurant in Portland
Fire damages Si Señor restaurant in Portland(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a Si Señor restaurant in Portland Thursday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Fire crews responded to the scene on the 11000 block of Southwest Choban Lane to find smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and gain control of the building.

No one was injured, and fire crews are working to remove smoke from the building.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead after a shooting at an Embassy Suites hotel near the Portland International...
2 dead after shooting at hotel near Portland International Airport
Chinook Salmon
Recreational, commercial salmon fishing canceled for spring season along part of Oregon coast
The Portland Trail Blazers introduced their new big foot mascot 'Douglas Fur' ahead of the 2023...
Portland Trail Blazers introduce new mascot: ‘Douglas Fur’
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Vancouver Safeway; victim name released
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Vancouver Safeway; victim’s name released
A woman was reportedly found dead inside a car at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las...
Body goes undiscovered at airport for 23 days

Latest News

Sabrina Ionescu poses with her new Nike shoe.
Nike releases its first Sabrina Ionescu shoe
Portland skyline
Portland council agrees on plan to turn vacant offices downtown into apartments
Brooks family
Portland family brings magical creatures to life in Oregon forests
Portland family brings magical creatures to life in Oregon forests