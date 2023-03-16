Fire damages Si Señor restaurant in Portland
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a Si Señor restaurant in Portland Thursday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
Fire crews responded to the scene on the 11000 block of Southwest Choban Lane to find smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and gain control of the building.
No one was injured, and fire crews are working to remove smoke from the building.
Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.