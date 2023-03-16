Fire damages Si Señor restaurant in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a Si Señor restaurant in Portland Thursday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

Fire crews responded to the scene on the 11000 block of Southwest Choban Lane to find smoke coming from the roof of the building. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and gain control of the building.

No one was injured, and fire crews are working to remove smoke from the building.

Fire is under control, contained to an HVAC unit, and no injuries reported. Crews will remain on scene to remove smoke from the structure. #pdxalerts https://t.co/2f8owQK1pj pic.twitter.com/edMqX13YpR — TVF&R (@TVFR) March 16, 2023

