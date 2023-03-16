First warm day of the year with high temps at around 60 degrees

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Thursday, March 16, 2023.
By Andy Carson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:14 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It’s a mostly clear and cold start this morning with most of the metro starting in the 30s and a few with freezing temperatures. We could see some patchy fog and frost briefly this morning. Mostly sunny today with the warmest temperatures of the year expected today at around 60 degrees. The one part of today that may be a little uncomfortable will be some gusty winds, mainly on the east side close to the gorge. East winds at 15 with gusts to 25 mph. We warm a couple more degrees each of the next two days with mostly sunny skies and highs going 62 and 64. Soak it up because the clouds, showers and low to mid 50s return Sunday through Wednesday.

