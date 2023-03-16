Gresham police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing boy.

Gustavo Vega-Flores, 13, left a relatives home near Northeast 8th and Northeast Kane at about 4:15 p.m., on Wednesday. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police said his phone was last known to be in the east Gresham area.

Vega-Flores is described as Hispanic male, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 104 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black jacket and pants, and was wearing a black backpack.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 or Gresham police.

