Nike releases its first Sabrina Ionescu shoe

Sabrina Ionescu poses with her new Nike shoe.
Sabrina Ionescu poses with her new Nike shoe.(Nike)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:16 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu unveiled her first Nike signature shoe and apparel collection, making her the first women’s basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with the iconic shoe brand.

According to Sole Retriever, the Nike Sabrina 1 will be available for $125 in the fall of 2023. According to the report, several color variations will be released. ‘Photon Dust,’ ‘White Black,’ ‘Oxygen Purple,’ ‘New York Liberty,’ ‘Light Bone Laser Orange,’ and ‘Medium Soft Pink’ are among the names.

SEE ALSO: Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu sets NCAA record, remembers Kobe, Gigi

The New York Liberty guard was a top draft pick and a standout for the Oregon Ducks. After suffering an injury in her rookie season, Ionescu recovered in her second year before exploding in her third. Ionescu averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game last season. Ionescu was named to the All-WNBA Second Team and selected for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game.

