ODOT to lower speed on mile stretch of Hall Blvd in Tigard, more changes coming

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Transportation will be lowing the speed limit for a 1-mile stretch of Southwest Hall Boulevard through the Metzger neighborhood next week, they announced Thursday.

As the first in a series of safety improvements, ODOT said the speed limit will be reduced from 40 to 30 miles-per-hour between 92nd Avenue and Pfaffle Street. Crews will start posting new signs early next week and the limit will go into effect once the work is finished.

ODOT said this stretch of road has seen more than 180 crashes from 2016 to 2021, and included one fatal crash, one bicycle crash and one pedestrian crash. In March 2022, one pedestrian died and another was severely injured while attempting to cross Hall Boulevard near Lucille Court.

“ODOT has several safety improvements coming to Hall Boulevard in the next few years, including rapid flashing beacons, new sidewalks and ADA ramps,” said ODOT Region 1 Manager Rian Windsheimer. “This first step, lowering the speed by 10 mph, will save lives.”

Tigard Mayor Heidi Lueb said the changes to Hall Blvd are all part of a plan to improve “safer mobility” in the city.

“This is part of our plan to achieve our community vision for a roadway that provides safer and more comfortable mobility for all community members,” Lueb said.

People can follow this link to learn more about the Hall Blvd safety improvement project

