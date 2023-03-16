Police searching for suspect after armed carjacking in Sandy

SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Sandy Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that happened near a park Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:20 p.m., police said they received a report of a car taken at gunpoint from the parking lot of Meinig Park. The victim initially reported a stranger stole his gray 2004 Toyota Camry with Oregon license plate 381NBX.

Officers found the car near the intersection of Van Fleet Avenue and Wolf Drive and tried to stop it near Highway 211 and 362nd Drive, but the driver fled. Police said officers stopped their pursuit due to the suspect driving recklessly and a lot of traffic on the roadway. The stolen car was last seen near the intersection of Highway 211 and Judd Road.

Officers later learned the suspect was known to the victim and he has been identified, but police have not released his name. Police said they do not believe the suspect is currently a threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said no other details will be released to protect the integrity of the investigation.

